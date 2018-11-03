JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €219.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, equinet set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €210.35 ($244.59).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €184.92 ($215.02) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.