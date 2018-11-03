Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Stock Price Up 20.8%

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) rose 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 624,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 466,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
JNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.