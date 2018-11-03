Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.29% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $579,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 5.33. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

