Joseph A. Gottron II Acquires 400 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,274.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $710,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BOK Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $624,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.79.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

