JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 698,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,272,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 930.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 11.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the second quarter valued at about $517,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

