Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke DSM’s FY2019 Earnings (RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

RDSMY opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications.

