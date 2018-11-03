Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Euronav NV’s FY2018 Earnings (EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Euronav in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.55. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 156.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

