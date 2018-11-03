Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of TSEM opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

