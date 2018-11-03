Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Array Biopharma Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ARRY)

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Array Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Array Biopharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Array Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $148,986.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $693,066. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 266.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

