Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $88,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,241,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,632,000 after buying an additional 501,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,513,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,467,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,722,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 109,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

