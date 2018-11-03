Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CRODA Intl PLC/ADR (COIHY)

CRODA Intl PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of CRODA Intl PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRODA Intl PLC/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRODA Intl PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.93. CRODA Intl PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

CRODA Intl PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

