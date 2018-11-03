Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caci International Inc (CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Caci International in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total transaction of $28,259.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $979,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,561. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

