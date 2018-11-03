Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefonica (TEF) a €9.40 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.10 ($11.74) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.55 ($9.94).

Shares of TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Wednesday. Telefonica has a one year low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a one year high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

