Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.06. 1,237,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.35 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

