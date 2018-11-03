Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.
Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.06. 1,237,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
