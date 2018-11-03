James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 122,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 44,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in TTM Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 158,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $441,220.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,357 shares in the company, valued at $951,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTMI opened at $12.92 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $755.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

