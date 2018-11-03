James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 147,640 Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTY. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $10.43 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.