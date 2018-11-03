James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,360 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 713,300 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,459,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 99.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 526,595 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 163.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 708,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,304,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Argus set a $67.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.