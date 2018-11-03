Jaguar Health (JAGX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 393,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,059. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

In other Jaguar Health news, major shareholder Nantucket Investments Ltd sold 325,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $595,875.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

