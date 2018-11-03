J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider John Rogers Buys 37 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers bought 37 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £115.07 ($150.36).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 4th, John Rogers bought 36 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £115.92 ($151.47).

On Thursday, September 6th, John Rogers bought 35 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £112.70 ($147.26).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 318.70 ($4.16) on Friday. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 302.79 ($3.96).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

