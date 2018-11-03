J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider John Rogers Buys 37 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers bought 37 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £115.07 ($150.36).
John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 4th, John Rogers bought 36 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £115.92 ($151.47).
- On Thursday, September 6th, John Rogers bought 35 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £112.70 ($147.26).
LON:SBRY opened at GBX 318.70 ($4.16) on Friday. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail Food; Retail General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.
