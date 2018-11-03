Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY18 guidance at $2.75-2.90 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Itron has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $73.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,085,777.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

