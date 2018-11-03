ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (LRGF) Short Interest Update

ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (NYSEARCA:LRGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,880 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the September 28th total of 2,366,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,349,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,033,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT during the third quarter valued at $73,342,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT by 3,074.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,710,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT by 51.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,212,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 410,915 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT by 262.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 773,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 560,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $31.33 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

