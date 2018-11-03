iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $65,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUB. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.30 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $105.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

