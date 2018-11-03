iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Holdings Cut by Dearborn Capital Management LLC

Dearborn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.3% of Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $51.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

