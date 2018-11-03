iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Position Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $62,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $193.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.64 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

