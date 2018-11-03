iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2471 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

