iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28,047.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906,405 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $201,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

EFV stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

