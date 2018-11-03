iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,702,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.