iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,405,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $273.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

