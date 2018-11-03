iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Stake Boosted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,469,000 after buying an additional 7,058,190 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,027,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,611,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,744 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,562,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,344,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,103,000 after purchasing an additional 566,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

