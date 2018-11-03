iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2093 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

ILTB stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.