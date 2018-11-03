iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1585 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

