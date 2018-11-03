iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $49.32 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

