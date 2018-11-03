IQIYI (IQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.64

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $19.64. IQIYI shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 316289 shares.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $14,850,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $7,005,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,897,000. 5.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

