IQE’s (IQE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IQE. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 167.86 ($2.19).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 96.30 ($1.26). 4,213,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.