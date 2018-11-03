IPG Photonics Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – DA Davidson cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

IPGP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $107.59 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

