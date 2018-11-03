IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

