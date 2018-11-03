IOStoken (IOST) Hits Market Cap of $332.92 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network and BitMart. During the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.71 or 0.09766188 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004560 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken’s launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official website is iost.io

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, GOPAX, ABCC, Hotbit, BitMart, OKEx, Kucoin, BigONE, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, DDEX, Koinex and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

