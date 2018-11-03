Invitation Homes (INVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY18 guidance at $0.94-$0.98 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $21.23 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.42.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

