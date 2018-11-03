Investors Sell Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) on Strength (FOXA)

Investors sold shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) on strength during trading on Thursday. $82.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $624.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $541.94 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Twenty-First Century Fox had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twenty-First Century Fox traded up $1.02 for the day and closed at $46.54

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 560,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 406,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

