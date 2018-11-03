Investors Sell Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) on Strength (VT)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) on strength during trading on Thursday. $14.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.11 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded up $1.10 for the day and closed at $71.00

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,748,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 909,488 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,636,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,071,000 after acquiring an additional 713,618 shares during the last quarter. University of Tennessee raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Tennessee now owns 1,205,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

