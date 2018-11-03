Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Polaris Industries (PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,836 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,546% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.

NYSE:PII opened at $97.28 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $124.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,068,000 after purchasing an additional 154,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

