Investors Buy Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $213.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $147.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.12 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded down ($0.42) for the day and closed at $260.93

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,568 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,177. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

