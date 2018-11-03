Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (VGM)

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE VGM opened at $11.31 on Friday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

There is no company description available for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals.

