Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

There is no company description available for Invesco Municipal Trust.

