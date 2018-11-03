Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,442,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,630,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,958,000 after purchasing an additional 234,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,456,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

