Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,067,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 844% from the previous session’s volume of 113,055 shares.The stock last traded at $53.47 and had previously closed at $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

