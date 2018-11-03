Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $18.51 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

