InterXion (INXN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on InterXion and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded InterXion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of INXN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,270. InterXion has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,194,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,392,000 after acquiring an additional 235,414 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in InterXion by 8.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,735,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InterXion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,060,000 after buying an additional 175,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in InterXion by 949.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,645,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 1,488,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InterXion by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 63,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

