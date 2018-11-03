InterXion (INXN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on InterXion and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded InterXion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.73.
Shares of INXN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,270. InterXion has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,194,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,392,000 after acquiring an additional 235,414 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in InterXion by 8.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,735,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InterXion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,060,000 after buying an additional 175,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in InterXion by 949.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,645,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 1,488,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InterXion by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 63,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.
