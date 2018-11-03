InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. InterXion posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of InterXion by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of InterXion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 20,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterXion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INXN opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

