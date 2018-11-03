Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.19.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

